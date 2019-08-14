Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 8

• On 08-02-2019 at 2:30 p.m. medics responded to First Avenue for report of a person down. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 08-02-2019 at 10:09 p.m. medics responded to East Avenue for report of a person having stroke. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 08-02-2019 at 11:10 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for report of a person having difficulty breathing. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 08-03-2019 at 7:30 a.m. medics responded to the Long-Term Care Facility for the report of a person that has fell. The patient has been assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 08-03-2019 at 8 a.m. medics responded to Akiak Street for report of a person having alcohol withdrawals. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-5-19 at 7:32 p.m. medics responded to AC Main for a person with chest pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-5-19 at 9:01 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person with a cut finger. Patient assessed and went to the hospital with BPD.

• On 8-5-19 at 9:16 p.m. medics responded to the Long Term Care for an elder with ankle pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-7-19 at 12:15 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with heart pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-7-19 at 4 p.m. medics responded to ID Variety for a person with a slashed neck. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-7-19, medics responded to the Sobering Center 3 more times for various reasons. All patients assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-8-19 at 1:31 a.m. medics responded to Tundra Ridge for a person with a nose bleed. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-8-19 at 2:47 a.m. medics responded to Akakeek for a person with cuts on arm. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.