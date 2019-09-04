Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 29

• On 8/18/19 at 11:52 a.m. Medics responded to Ptarmigan for the report of a person short of breath. The patient was assessed and refused transport and was released AMA.

• On 8-22-19 at 2:33 a.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with low blood pressure. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-23-19 at 9:32 p.m. medics responded to Front Street to assist BPD with gaining access to an apartment. Medics cancelled prior to arrival on scene.

• On 8-24-19 at 12:30 p.m. medics responded to Akakeek for a person choking. On arrival patient was not choking anymore and refused to go to the hospital.

• On 8-25-19 at 6:15 p.m. medics responded to AVCP Apartments for a person with blisters on their feet. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-26-19 at 5:15 a.m. medics responded to the Ridgecrest water plant for a motor vehicle accident. Patient assessed and refused transport. Patient then went with officers.

• On 8-27-19 at 5:14 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with blisters on their feet. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-28-19 at 12:15 a.m. medics responded to TWC for a person hallucinating. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-28-19 at 2 a.m. firefighters responded to Mission Road for carbon monoxide alarms going off. Crew monitored the house and found no CO. Crew then cleared the scene.

• On 8-29-19 at 12 p.m. medics responded to the Hospital to transfer a patient back to Long Term Care.

• On 8-29-19 at 3:34 p.m. medics responded to Willow Street for a person with abdominal pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-29-19 at 6:11 p.m. medics responded to 6th Avenue for a person that attempted suicide. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-29-19 at 8:52 p.m. medics responded to the tundra by Owl Park board walk for a person in the water. Patient was removed from water and transported to the hospital.