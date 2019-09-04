State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 20 – 30

Judgments

Lawrence A. Charles, 32 4th Degree Assault 60 Days

Jarius Allain, 21 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Tom Chris, 22 Disorderly Conduct $150

Charlene Peter, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Alfred Peter Evan, 52 3rd Degree Theft, Failure to Stop At Direction of Officer 30 Days , Driving Under the Influence 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Daniel Jenkins, 27 Violate DV Protective Order, 4th Degree Assault 30 Days 150 Days

Jocelyne Agimuk, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

John Olson III, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.

Thomas Kinegak, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 40 Days

Isaac M. Berlin, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days

Regina George, 19 Driving Under the Influence, $1500, 15 Days,

Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Robert Paul Alfred, 25 3rd Degree Assault 4 Yrs. Prob.

Patluska K. Andrew, 34 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Mary Hakkila, 47 False Info/Report $250, 1 Yr. Prob.

Franklin N. Nicolai, 36 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Fritz Jacob, 45 False Info/Report 1 Yr. Prob.

Mary Julia Chaliak, 23 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Sammy Fritz Liskey, 39 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Shandon A. Hendrickson, 19 Violated Conditions of Probation 18 Mos.

John Olson III, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 24 Mos.

Ralph W. Reuter, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation

Robert P.E. Alfred, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation

Jesse Allan Chadwick, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

