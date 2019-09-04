State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 20 – 30

Judgments
Lawrence A. Charles, 32 4th Degree Assault 60 Days
Jarius Allain, 21 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Tom Chris, 22 Disorderly Conduct $150
Charlene Peter, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Alfred Peter Evan, 52 3rd Degree Theft, Failure to Stop At Direction of Officer 30 Days , Driving Under the Influence 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Daniel Jenkins, 27 Violate DV Protective Order, 4th Degree Assault 30 Days 150 Days
Jocelyne Agimuk, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
John Olson III, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Thomas Kinegak, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 40 Days
Isaac M. Berlin, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Regina George, 19 Driving Under the Influence, $1500, 15 Days,
Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Robert Paul Alfred, 25 3rd Degree Assault 4 Yrs. Prob.
Patluska K. Andrew, 34 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Mary Hakkila, 47 False Info/Report $250, 1 Yr. Prob.
Franklin N. Nicolai, 36 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Fritz Jacob, 45 False Info/Report 1 Yr. Prob.
Mary Julia Chaliak, 23 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Sammy Fritz Liskey, 39 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Shandon A. Hendrickson, 19 Violated Conditions of Probation 18 Mos.
John Olson III, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 24 Mos.
Ralph W. Reuter, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation
Robert P.E. Alfred, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation
Jesse Allan Chadwick, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
