Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending August 23

• On 08/17/19 at 9:34 p.m. Medics responded to Kasaiyuli Sub for the report of a person who consumed too many pills. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8/18/19 at 11:03 a.m. Medics responded to City Sub for the report of a person complaining of abdominal pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8/18/19 at 5:31 p.m. Medics responded to 6th Avenue for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8/18/19 at 8:03 p.m. Medics responded to Video World for the report of a person bleeding from head. The patient was assessed, and the patient refused transport and was released AMA.

• On 8-21-19 at 3:34 p.m. medics responded to Swanson’s for a person with a laceration on his head. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-21-19 at 8:38 p.m. medics responded to Front Street Café for a person with difficulty breathing. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-22-19 at 12:45 a.m. medics responded to the old laundromat for a person with ankle pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-22-19 at 1:22 a.m. medics responded to the Alaska Inn for a sick person. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-23-19 at 3:08 p.m. medics responded to by the hospital for a person in seizure. Patient ran away from cops and medics.

• On 8-23-19 at 4:06 p.m. medics responded to Swanson’s for an intoxicated person not moving. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-23-19 at 4:47 p.m. medics responded to Ptarmigan for a person too weak. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-23-19 at 6:35 p.m. medics responded to Front Street for a person with cuts. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 8-23-19 at 8:12 p.m. medics responded to AVCP housing for a person having an overdose. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.