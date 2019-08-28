Student arrested in terroristic threatening incident

Alaska State Troopers received a report from Toksook Bay Police reporting a 17 year old student, at the Toksook Bay School threatened to shoot up the school after being kicked out of the building on 8/23/2019 at 1100 hours. The school was put on lock-down for about an hour. Toksook Police contacted the juvenile at his residence and took him into custody, without incident, on behalf of the Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of Terroristic Threatening 2. The juvenile will be transported to Bethel and remanded at the Bethel Youth Facility.



