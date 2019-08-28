Alaska State Troopers received a report from Toksook Bay Police reporting a 17 year old student, at the Toksook Bay School threatened to shoot up the school after being kicked out of the building on 8/23/2019 at 1100 hours. The school was put on lock-down for about an hour. Toksook Police contacted the juvenile at his residence and took him into custody, without incident, on behalf of the Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of Terroristic Threatening 2. The juvenile will be transported to Bethel and remanded at the Bethel Youth Facility.
Student arrested in terroristic threatening incident
Alaska State Troopers received a report from Toksook Bay Police reporting a 17 year old student, at the Toksook Bay School threatened to shoot up the school after being kicked out of the building on 8/23/2019 at 1100 hours. The school was put on lock-down for about an hour. Toksook Police contacted the juvenile at his residence and took him into custody, without incident, on behalf of the Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of Terroristic Threatening 2. The juvenile will be transported to Bethel and remanded at the Bethel Youth Facility.
Recent Posts
- Successful RavnAir Swoopstakes offered again to close out summer August 28, 2019
- K9 assists in drug bust arrest August 28, 2019
- Group proposes ballot measure to restore Alaska’s Fair Share of oil production revenues August 28, 2019
- For Sale August 28, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 19 – 23 August 28, 2019
- Our ancestors set the course August 28, 2019
- Anchorage has new tobacco sales age of 21 August 28, 2019
- Mummy squirrel tells of a different Alaska August 28, 2019
- School fuel tanks to be moved in Napakiak August 28, 2019
- Temporary Wildlife Special Action Requests and revisions to Policy on Nonrural determinations August 28, 2019
- Assault at YKCC August 28, 2019
- Münchausen Syndrome August 28, 2019
- Kidnapped dog returned safely August 28, 2019
- Mamterilleq Mile XC Race Results August 28, 2019
- Iditarod Champion Pete Kaiser to deliver AFN Keynote Address August 28, 2019
Be the first to comment