Bethel Cub Scout Troop 556 held a Christmas Singalong December 19th. Following the singing the Scouts and leader Tamy Rogers presented to Bethel Search and Rescue, represented by Mike Riley, a donation of $800.00 raised through their sale of Christmas Wreaths. Mike Riley said it will be used to mark trails for the safety of winter travelers. This was the final meeting of Bethel Cub Scouts. From the left in the picture are Tamy Rogers, Josh Lee, Alejandro Rogers, Russell Webber and Mike Riley.
Bethel Cub Scout Troop makes donation to BSAR
