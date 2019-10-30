Basketball season looming for Alaska teams

by Tommy Wells

Basketball fans won’t have too long to wait for the sound of sneakers and basketballs. The 2019 season will get underway in just over four weeks for teams throughout the state.

According to Alaska School Activities Association guidelines teams can begin practicing on Dec. 4. Teams can begin playing games on Dec. 19.

Barrow, Kotzebue, Nome and Bethel Regional High School will participate in the Western Conference basketball tournament beginning on March 19. The Class 1A and 2A conference tournaments will be held a week earlier.

The 2020 ASAA state basketball tournaments will begin on March 18 with the Class 1A meet. The Class 2A tournament will tip off on March 19 and run through March 21. The Class 3A tournament will run through March 25-28 at the Alaska Airlines Center.