Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 24

• On 10-19-19 at 2:30 A.M., Medics responded to Kasayuli for report of a person with a cut on the leg. Patient was assessed and refused treatment/transport to the hospital.

• On 10-19-19 at 11:20 A.M., Medics responded to the Trailer Court for report of a person that has been hit in the head. Patient refused treatment/transport to the hospital.

• On 10-20-19 at 8:35 A.M., medics responded to BIA Road for report of a bus that has slid off the road. No injuries reported with refusal from all Passengers for treatment/transport to the hospital.

• On 10-20-19 at 5:20 P.M., medics responded to Napakiak Drive for report of a person that is intoxicated. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-21-19 at 6:40 P.M. medics responded to the liquor store for the report of a man who fell down. No patient found on scene.

• On 10-21-19 at 8:00 P.M. medics responded to Swanson’s for the report of a man who was bleeding from the head. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-22-19 at 4:30 A.M. medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a woman with bed bugs. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-23-19 at 12:30 A.M., Firefighters responded to Tundra Ridge for the report of a locked vehicle. Firefighters observed a locked F350. Firefighters unlocked the truck using big EZ tool. Car was turned over to owner firefighter went back into service.

• On 10-23-19 at 11:01 A.M., medics responded to RAVN air for report of a patient being brought in from the village with chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-23-19 at 11:43 A.M., medics responded to Akakeek Street for report of a person having alcohol withdrawals. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-23-19 at 3:55 P.M., medics responded to BRHS for report of an unconscious student. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-24-19 at 2:31 A.M., Medics responded to Ptarmigan for report of a person having anxiety. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-24-19 at 6:30 A.M., medics responded to the Tundra Center for report of a person having nausea and vomiting. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.