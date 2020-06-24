Alaska State Trooper Cpt. April voted VP of NOBLE Region VI

Captain Anthony April of “B” Detachment serving Southcentral Alaska of the Alaska State Troopers has been elected Vice President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Region VI. Captain April is formerly of Bethel, Alaska where he served in the “C” Detachment. He will oversee Region VI which includes Alaska, and the western region states of Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona. He was voted into office on June 13th, 2020. Captain April will be sworn in July 2020. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide that represent chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners. Congratulations!

