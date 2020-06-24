Salmon Summer

June 24, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0
Photo by Cindy Cleveland

Karmen Cleveland, age 10 from Eek, Alaska has learned to cut fish for drying. She cut lots of pike this spring and now she is helping with the salmon at her Grandma Cindy Cleveland’s fish rack near the river in Eek.

