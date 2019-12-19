Help meet the Angstman Law Office Challenge at the Pool! Angstman Law Office challenges you to bring your youth under the age of 12 to Free Saturday on December 28th between 12-8pm. If at least 150 youth under the age of 12 use the pool on December 28th, Angstman Law Office will donate $2,000 to the Lifesavers foundation. Accept the challenge and come to the pool on Saturday, 12/28 and help the Lifesavers Foundation continue to offer half price pool admissions, swim scholarships and more.
Youth Pool Challenge
Help meet the Angstman Law Office Challenge at the Pool! Angstman Law Office challenges you to bring your youth under the age of 12 to Free Saturday on December 28th between 12-8pm. If at least 150 youth under the age of 12 use the pool on December 28th, Angstman Law Office will donate $2,000 to the Lifesavers foundation. Accept the challenge and come to the pool on Saturday, 12/28 and help the Lifesavers Foundation continue to offer half price pool admissions, swim scholarships and more.
Recent Posts
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 2 – 12 December 18, 2019
- For Sale December 18, 2019
- Operation targets non-compliant sex offenders, fugitives with warrants in Bethel and 13 villages December 18, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 12 December 18, 2019
- Lady Warriors qualify seven for state meet December 18, 2019
- Warriors roll to GAC crown, send 15 to state wrestling tournament December 18, 2019
- Stressed and Depressed File #27: Three Words That Might Be Shortening My Your Life December 18, 2019
- What is Homesickness? December 18, 2019
- Calista Elders receive 12th straight Elders’ Benefit Distribution December 18, 2019
- Training program available for seaweed farm start-ups December 18, 2019
- Holiday Mincemeat Pie December 18, 2019
- Take the time to talk to an Elder December 18, 2019
- APF Statement on Governor’s Fy2021 Proposed Budget December 18, 2019
- Concern for law enforcement and the VPSO program December 18, 2019
- 26th annual Cookie Extravaganza a success December 18, 2019
Be the first to comment