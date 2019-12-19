Youth Pool Challenge

Help meet the Angstman Law Office Challenge at the Pool! Angstman Law Office challenges you to bring your youth under the age of 12 to Free Saturday on December 28th between 12-8pm. If at least 150 youth under the age of 12 use the pool on December 28th, Angstman Law Office will donate $2,000 to the Lifesavers foundation. Accept the challenge and come to the pool on Saturday, 12/28 and help the Lifesavers Foundation continue to offer half price pool admissions, swim scholarships and more.



