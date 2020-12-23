YKHC will begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week for elders, next week for 1B-eligible individuals

by YKHC

YKHC began COVID-19 vaccination of Phase 1A eligible frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents on Thursday, December 17. With the majority of Phase 1A complete, this week YKHC will move on to vaccinations of Phase 1B eligible individuals – elders 65 years and older and frontline essential workers.

Bethel-based elders, 65+

Beginning Wednesday, December 23, YKHC will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for Bethel elders 65 and older. Bethel elders who would like to schedule a vaccination should call the COVID-19 hotline at 543-6949. YKHC is providing vaccinations in the Wellness Center of the hospital. In order to maintain adequate social distance, and provide enough room for the 20-minute post-vaccination observation period, YKHC can vaccinate up to 30 individuals per hour. For safety and security reasons, individuals receiving a vaccine are asked to arrive for their appointment time on their own and wearing a mask upon entry and throughout your time on the YKHC campus.

Village-based elders, 65+, and Frontline Essential Workers

Beginning the week of December 28, YKHC will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for village-based elders and Phase 1B’s frontline essential workers. YKHC will contact eligible village-based elders directly to schedule vaccinations.

Frontline essential workers are individuals who work in the following roles:

Corrections officers

COVID-19 quarantine workers

Daycare providers

First responders

Frontline service organization staff (like shelters for those who experience domestic violence or homelessness)

Grocery/convenience stores

Law enforcement

Pilots and airline support staff

Post offices

Public transportation and cab companies

Teachers and education support staff

Utilities (telecommunication, electricity, water/sewer, and fuel)

If you work in the above industries and your position is public facing (meaning you cannot avoid interacting with the public as part of your job), and you would like to receive Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine, please submit your information at the following: https://tinyurl.com/y7reeyst

This news release was issued on December 22nd, 2020.