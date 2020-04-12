Delta Discovery Facebook Videos

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons
2016-17 Cama-i Dance Festival - 2016-17 Cama-i Dance Festival video clips.

2016-17 Cama-i Dance Festival

2016-17 Cama-i Dance Festival video clips.

Bethel, Alaska - Bethel, Alaska. I believe we have some of the prettiest sunrises and sunsets in our great state. I love the sound of the birds, how they welcome the sun each morning. Here are a few clips on what to look forward to after what we’ve all been through beginning of 2020.

Bethel, Alaska

Bethel, Alaska. I believe we have some of the pret...

Bethel Night Skies - A few of my favorite night clips of Bethel, Alaska.

Bethel Night Skies

A few of my favorite night clips of Bethel, Alaska...

2018 State NYO meet in Anchorage, Alaska - A Blast from the Past - 2018 State NYO meet in Anchorage, Alaska.

2018 State NYO meet in Anchorage, Alaska

A Blast from the Past - 2018 State NYO meet in Anc...

Aurora Man is back, he has a family. They are enjoying the clear night sky stargazing with the Northern Lights in Bethel, Alaska on March 29, 2020.

Aurora Man is back, he has a family. They are enjo...

Toksook Bay vs Kipnuk girls semifinal game. March 5-7, 2020.

Toksook Bay vs Kipnuk girls semifinal game. March ...

Exciting Napaskiak vs Toksook Bay Semifinal game. - Exciting Napaskiak vs Toksook Bay Semifinal game. March 5-7, 2020. More game clips to follow soon.

Exciting Napaskiak vs Toksook Bay Semifinal game.

Exciting Napaskiak vs Toksook Bay Semifinal game. ...

Chefornak, Nunapichuk, Newtok Semifinal video clips. - March 5-7, 2020. Chefornak Boys, Nunapichuk Boys, Chefornak Girls and Newtok Girls. More game clips to follow soon.

Chefornak, Nunapichuk, Newtok Semifinal video clips.

March 5-7, 2020. Chefornak Boys, Nunapichuk Boys, ...

March 22, 2020 Northern Lights - Northern Lights behind Larson Subdivision in Bethel, Alaska last night.

March 22, 2020 Northern Lights

Northern Lights behind Larson Subdivision in Bethe...

LKSD Tournament Highlight Clips -Day 1 - LKSD Tournament Highlights -Day 1

LKSD Tournament Highlight Clips -Day 1

LKSD Tournament Highlights -Day 1

Alaska Coastal Conference 1A Basketball Tournament - Alaska Coastal Conference 1A Basketball Tournament-Repost from our YouTube.

Alaska Coastal Conference 1A Basketball Tournament

Alaska Coastal Conference 1A Basketball Tournament...

Chefornak Shamans Team Chant

Chefornak Shamans Team Chant

Bethel Warriors vs Kotzebue Huskies - Bethel Warriors vs Kotzebue Huskies Basketball highlight clips.

Bethel Warriors vs Kotzebue Huskies

Bethel Warriors vs Kotzebue Huskies Basketball hig...

BRHS Warrior Basketball vs The Unalakleet Wolfpack - Saturday, February 15. BRHS Warrior Basketball vs The Unalakleet Wolfpack.

BRHS Warrior Basketball vs The Unalakleet Wolfpack

Saturday, February 15. BRHS Warrior Basketball vs ...

Load more