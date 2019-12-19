Training program available for seaweed farm start-ups

The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) and partners released the application for a Seaweed Farm Start-up Training Program to be held in Kodiak, Ketchikan, and Sitka in February of 2020 as part of Phase 2 of the Alaska Mariculture Initiative.

The training program is open to only 30 Alaskans who are interested in starting a seaweed farm. Applications are due by December 20th, 2019.

The goal of this program is to provide the tools and training necessary for Alaskans to start their own seaweed farm. The program is targeted towards commercial fishermen, Alaska Natives, and fishing communities.

The program will be completed in three sections: 1) online webinar, 2) in-person 2-day workshop, and 3) one-on-one mentoring for high-performing participants. Participants will be required to attend the webinar and one of the in-person workshops in either Kodiak (Feb. 13-14), Ketchikan (Feb. 17-18), or Sitka (Feb. 20-21).

Topics covered will include identification of seaweed species, lifecycles of seaweed, the hatchery process, site selection, use of the Mariculture Map, farm gear and equipment, business plan development, farm loans available, state lease application process, gear deployment, seeding and harvesting techniques, quality handling, and safety considerations.

Information and instruction will be provided by GreenWave, Alaska Sea Grant, ADNR, ADFG, Blue Evolution, OceansAlaska, Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association, AFDF, and others. Space will be limited to ten participants per workshop, and six participants total for one-on-one mentoring.

Apply today to become a seaweed farmer in Alaska! Please visit the AFDF website for more information.

Founded in 1978, AFDF is dedicated to identifying common opportunities in the Alaska seafood industry and developing efficient, sustainable outcomes that provide benefits to the economy, environment and communities. For more information, visit www.afdf.org.