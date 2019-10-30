Stolen cash recovered

October 30, 2019 Crime 0

Aniak based Alaska State Troopers arrested Bradley Kruger (19 yoa of Fairbanks) on 10/20/2019 the for a $10,000 FTA felony warrant and after an investigation revealed he stole an iPad and about $2,800 dollars from the Anvik Traditional Council. The iPad and money was recovered. Bradley was transported to Bethel and remanded to YKCC.

