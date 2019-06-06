State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 25 – 31

Judgments
Willie Nickolie, 24 Reckless Driving 120 Days
Ben Weston, 32 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Logan Alexie, 21 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Paul Brown, 29 4th Degree Assault, Unlawful 60 Days, Contact Per Court Order 2 Yrs. Prob.
Moses Jacob, 21 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 25 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Kevin J. Smart, 51 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Gavin Tucker, 22 2nd Degree Assault 1 Yr., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Cameron Phillips, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Probation violations
Joseph Kameroff, 45 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days
Kenny J. Kameroff, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days
Noah Albert Charles, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Melissa Beans, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.
Paul Brown, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Fogey C. Andreanoff, 55 Violated Conditions of Probation 8 Mos.
