State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 25 – 31

June 5, 2019 Chasing the Ambulance 0

Judgments

Willie Nickolie, 24 Reckless Driving 120 Days

Ben Weston, 32 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Logan Alexie, 21 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Paul Brown, 29 4th Degree Assault, Unlawful 60 Days, Contact Per Court Order 2 Yrs. Prob.

Moses Jacob, 21 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 25 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Kevin J. Smart, 51 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Gavin Tucker, 22 2nd Degree Assault 1 Yr., 4 Yrs. Prob.

Cameron Phillips, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Probation violations

Joseph Kameroff, 45 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days

Kenny J. Kameroff, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days

Noah Albert Charles, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days

Melissa Beans, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.

Paul Brown, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Fogey C. Andreanoff, 55 Violated Conditions of Probation 8 Mos.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.