State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 7 – 15

Judgments
Tyler Green, 31 4th Degree Assault 90 Days
Kassandra George, 24 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Anjelika M. L. Palacios, 22 Promoting Contraband 1 Yr. Prob.
Faith Pavila, 19 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Leon Nicholas Edwards, 40 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
James Robert Sakar, 30 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Nick D. Ayagalria, 44 4th Degree Assault 225 Days
Jonette Jones, 32 4th Degree Assault 360 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Denise Jimmie, 34 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 70 Days, 5 Days
Marcial Toledo Avalos, 29 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Kevin L. Tyson, 48 4th Degree Assault 113 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Sally A. Chief, 30 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr., 3 Yrs. Prob.61 Days
Scott William George, 20 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Aaron Pete Abruska, 37 3rd Degree Assault 23 Mos.
Clinton Paul, 21 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Chris D II Roberts, 27 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Yr. Prob.
Peter Ulak, 40 Disorderly Conduct $150
Angyla Green, 23 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
William M. Tobeluk, 42 Violate Conditions of Release, Driving Under the Influence $50, 1 Yr. Prob. $1500, 3 Days
Myranda Michaels, 19 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Dennis Pete, 28 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 5 Days, 6 Mos. Prob.
Steven A. Kvamme, 51 3rd Degree Assault 15 Mos.
Joseph Alexander Larson, 53 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Richard T. Engebreth, 27 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Tyler Green, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days
Sally A. Chief, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days
Byron Scott Watson, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Christopher K. Hickman, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Jeremy Moses Jacobs, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days
