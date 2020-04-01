State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 23 – 27

Judgments
Roderick L. Green, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Daniel Nick, 28 Violate Conditions of Release, 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance, 4th Degree Assault 170 Days,
Walter Daniel Isaac, 31 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 300 Days, 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Perry J. Kameroff, 44 4th Degree Assault 90 Days
Travis John Dostert, 26 2nd Degree Theft 5 Days
Marie Daniels, 42 1st Degree Vehicle Theft, Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Danielle Kasayulie, 29 4th Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 70 Days, Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob.
Samuel Moses Jr., 41 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Brendan Lewis, 40 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Harry Joseph George, 39 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Shane M. Lake, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Joseph Carl Tikiun, 27 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Andrew John C. Johnson, 27 2nd Degree Negligent Burning 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Wassillie George, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation
Byron Scott Watson, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 240 Days
Perry James Kameroff, 44 Violated Conditions of Probation
Charles Alexie, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 50 Days
Peter Wasili, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation
Joseph Tikiun, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation
