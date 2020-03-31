PFD filing deadline extended to April 30, 2020

All 2020 PFD filing season applications submitted by April 30, 2020 will be considered timely. Please know that all of the PFD public spaces are no longer open to the public, but that there are numerous alternatives for filing. In Juneau, we have made applications, business cards, envelopes and an application drop box available on the 8th floor public atrium of the State Office Building. At our Anchorage and Fairbanks office locations, applications, envelopes and an application drop box is also available in the lobby area.

The easiest way to file an application is to apply online. You will only be required to answer questions that are necessary and you get an immediate confirmation number when you submit it. Eligible online applications that select direct deposit as their payment method will be paid in the FIRST October payment, October 1, 2020.

The 2020 PFD paper application is now available to print from the FORMS tab on our website for those who are unable to file online. Mailed in 2020 PFD applications MUST be postmarked by April 30th in order to be considered timely. REMINDER: Eligible paper applications will be paid in the SECOND October payment, October 22, 2020.

**Supplemental documentation, which includes signature pages, is not required by April 30th. You can mail or fax most supplemental documentation in or wait to be contacted**