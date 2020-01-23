State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 19 – January 10

January 22, 2020

Judgments

Alexandria Nicole Worm, 31 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Gary Scott Turner Jr., 38 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Simeon Charlie, 46 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Kevin Peter, 33 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Howard Pavilla, 38 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Frank Hunter, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Jonathan Pitka, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 7 Days

Roy Mark, 28 Disorderly Conduct 3 Days

Nikki A. Worm, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Joseph Woods, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob.

Samuel Moses Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 90 Days

Clayton Kasayuli, 33 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 10 Days

Christopher Olrun, 28 4th Degree Crimial Mischief 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Cyrus Ben Jimmie, 24 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of Minor 6 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob.

Ferdinand Andrew, 26 2nd Degree Attempted Sexual Assault, Furnishing Alcohol to Minor 8 Yrs., 1 Day, 10 Yrs. Prob.

Dominic D. S. Isaac, 21 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs. 9 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Jesse Charles Lupie, 44 2nd Degree Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor 2 Yrs., 6 Yrs. Prob.

Sang Yur Lee, 60 Disorderly Conduct $2000, 4 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

John Hawk, 41 2nd Degree Harassment 60 Days

Eugena G. Hunter, 34 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Harold Arnakin, 27 4th Degree Assault 180 Days

Marie Angela Daniels, 42 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Probation violations

Alex Evan, 37 Violated Conditions of Probation

Kenny J. Kameroff, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days

