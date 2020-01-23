St. Mary’s, Unalakleet break into state polls

by Tommy Wells

The St. Mary’s Eagles and the Unalakleet Wolfpack girls put themselves right where they wanted to be with solid showing last week. Both broke into the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches’ state rankings.

A perennial power, St. Mary’s climbed to No. 5 in this week’s Class 1A girls’ poll, which was released Jan. 13. The Lady Eagles were the lone Yukon-Kuskokwim squad making the rankings.

Defending Class 1A state champion King Cove held onto the top spot in the girls’ 1A rankings. The Rookies were followed in the rankings by Nikolaevsk, Klawock and Tanalian.

Unalakleet, which hosted its own tournament this weekend, rose to No. 3 in the Class 2A girls’ poll.

Bethel Regional High School Warriors saw a familiar face climb to No. 1 in the boys’ Class 3A poll. Barrow vaulted to No. 1 in the standings following last week’s wins over Eielson. Monroe Catholic is No. 2 in the bots 3A poll.

AABA Rankings

The following is a look at the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches’ state rankings as of Jan. 13.

Boys: Class 4A: 1. Dimond; 2. Colony; 3. East Anchorage; 4. Soldotna; 5. Ketchikan; Class 3A: 1. Barrow; 2. Monroe Catholic; 3. Grace Christian; 4. Anchorage Christian; 5. Valdez; Class 2A: 1. Point Hope; 2. Cordova; 3. Petersburg; 4. Haines; 5. Metlakatla; Class 1A: 1. Anaktuvuk Pass; 2. Lumen Christi; 3. Tanalian; 4. Birchwood; 5. Minto.

Girls:

Class 4A: 1. Colony; 2. West Valley; 3. Juneau-Douglas; 4. Lathrop; 5. Chugiak; Class 3A: 1. Anchorage Christian; 2. Galena; 3. Sitka; 4. Monroe Catholic; 5. Nikiski; Class 2A: 1. Wrangell; 2. Metlakatla; 3. Unalakleet; 4. Unalaska; 5. Point Hope; Class 1A: 1. King Cove; 2. Nikolaevsk; 3. Klawock; 4. Tanalian; 5. St. Mary’s.