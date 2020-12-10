Season Opener and Holiday Classic sled dog race postponed

December 10, 2020
Racers in the Holiday Classic are closely packed after the mass start on Sunday. Akiak musher Mike Williams Jr. won the race in 3 hours, 25 mins, 6 seconds. photo by Greg Lincoln

Responding to the current lockdown recommendation from The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation and the active lockdowns in most Y-K Delta communities, the K300 Race Committee has decided to delay the start of the 2020-21 season. Originally scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, December 12th, races are now tentatively scheduled to begin with the “Season Opener” on Saturday, December 19th and the “Holiday Classic” on Saturday, December 26th. We will continue monitor the situation and may further postpone these events if appropriate.

