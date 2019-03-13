Rural Airport Safety Campaign continues in YK delta

The Division of Statewide Aviation implemented the Rural Airport Safety Campaign program in 2017 in an effort to keep kids safe and off of runways and to also prevent vandalism. It’s been a team effort that includes participation with rural air carriers and other aviation stakeholder groups.

The Rural Airport Safety Campaign has accomplished the following:

·Circle of Safety and Runways are for Airplanes posters have been printed, laminated, and shipped to hub airports (OTZ, OME, BET, KSM, UNK). Airport managers at these hubs are putting posters on bulletin boards throughout surrounding villages. Yup’ik, Inupiaq, and Athabaskan translations have been added to the posters.

·Creation of two PSA’s were sent to radio stations in the YK-Delta and Western Alaska.

The campaign now includes coloring books for elementary school age children.

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities recently shipped 47 boxes to villages throughout the Yukon Kuskokwim region. Each box contained 100 coloring books and 100 packs of coloring crayons.

The Calista Corporation coordinated the printing of the coloring book and the Association of Village Council Presidents assisted with delivery contacts (tribal administrators) and communication efforts.

More information is in the Alaska Airports and Aviation 2018 Annual Report http://dot.alaska.gov/documents/aviation/2018-Annual-Report.pdf