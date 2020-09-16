Remembering this day

by Greg Lincoln

photo by Greg Lincoln

Hello friends. This past week we remembered those who perished during the attacks on our nation on September 11th, 2001. On that day we were at home in our village. The very next day all commercial flights were grounded. As I read about the events that happened 19 years ago, it is easy to get engrossed in all the different stories. We pray for those families who lost their loved ones on that day. May we never forget.

And what do you know. This month is the Delta Discovery’s 21st anniversary. Thank you all for helping us to make it through another year, we couldn’t have done it without you!

Quyana to the families who successfully harvested a moose this fall and for all the sharing. We thank you for the moose meat and wish you continued success and safety as you harvest berries, fish, grasses, and roots this fall.

This year has been great for berries, the tundra has provided all the different varieties. Even if you’re not the greatest picker, keep picking, especially if you like to eat akutaq.