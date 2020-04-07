Recovered cases of COVID-19 total 24 statewide April 6, 2020

According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, there are 24 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today also announced six new cases of COVID-19 in five Alaska communities – Anchorage (2) Eagle River (1), Fairbanks (1), Petersburg (1) and Soldotna (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 191.

These new cases were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 5 and reflect data posted at noon today on coronavirus-response-alaska-dhss.hub.arcgis.com.

Of the new cases reported today, four are male and two are female. One case is a child under age 10, two are adults 40-49; one is an adult 50-59; one is an adult aged 70-79; and one is an adult aged 80+. There have been 23 total hospitalizations including three new hospitalizations yesterday. A total of six Alaskans have died; there were no new deaths yesterday.