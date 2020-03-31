Pete Kaiser to receive the Nome Kennel Club Fastest Time from Safety to Nome Award

Presented by the Nome Kennel Club since 1973, this award goes to the top 20 finishing musher with the fastest time from the Safety checkpoint to the finish in Nome. Pete will receive $500 for winning this award. Pete and his team made the Safety to Nome run in 2 hours 47 minutes. Congratulations!

