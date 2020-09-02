Oscar graduates from Institute of American Indian Arts

Yup’ik artist Golga Oscar poses with his many pieces of Yup’ik clothing and regalia. Oscar is a recent graduate of IAII. Photo courtesy of Golga Oscar/IAII

Santa Fe, New Mexico: August 4, 2020 – The Institute of American Indian Arts is pleased to announce the graduation of Golga Oscar (Yup’ik Nation) with a BFA in Studio Arts. He received his degree during the virtual commencement ceremony on-line on August 22, 2020.

Offering undergraduate degrees in Studio Arts, Creative Writing, Cinematic Arts and Technology, Indigenous Liberal Studies, Museum Studies, and Performing Arts — an MFA in Creative Writing — along with certificates in Business and Entrepreneurship, Museum Studies, and Native American Art History — IAIA is the only college in the nation dedicated to the study of contemporary Native arts. The school serves 495 full time equivalent (FTE) Native and non-Native American college students from across the globe. IAIA is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission — and is the only college in New Mexico accredited by the National Association of Schools of Art and Design.

Many of the over four thousand students who have attended IAIA have gone on to earn recognition as acclaimed artists, writers, educators, and leaders in their professions.

For more information about the IAIA commencement, please contact Eric Davis at 505.424.2351, or [email protected] For more information about IAIA, please visit www.iaia.edu.