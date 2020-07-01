Memorial scheduled for Alaska Air National Guardsman

An Alaska Air National Guard Airman went missing Sunday, May 10, when he was swept away while fishing in the Tanana River.

Staff Sgt. Alfaz Sajid Khan, age 22, drowned while fishing at the confluence of the Tanana and Chena rivers near the Fairbanks International Airport.

Khan’s initial enlistment was with the 168th Wing, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska Air National Guard on Feb. 20, 2016. He was an electrical environmental journeyman in the 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He began working full time as an Active Guard/Reserve Airman on April 1, 2019.

“Alfaz will be remembered as a true professional with an amazing attitude and a loving, gregarious nature,” said Col. Richard Adams, 168th Wing Commander.

Next of kin have been notified. A memorial service is scheduled for June 17, at 12:30 p.m. in the 168th Maintenance Hangar on Eielson Air Force Base. The service will be limited to family members and colleagues to maintain appropriate social distancing.