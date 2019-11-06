Man arrested for smuggling

Investigators with the Alaska State Troopers’ Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team (AAIT) contacted Quincy Iyatunguk, age 28, of Nome at the Anchorage International Airport prior to boarding a flight to Nome on 10/29/2019, at approximately 1530 hours. As a result of the contact, investigators seized 8.8 grams of heroin (88 individual user doses) which had been concealed internally. The contact was a result of ongoing investigations into the trafficking and distribution of narcotics in the Nome region by the Nome Office of the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team (WAANT). Iyatunguk was arrested and charged with Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances in the Second Degree. He was remanded without bail into the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Heroin is sold in Nome for approximately $120.00 for one user dose (one tenth of a gram) making the approximate street value of one gram $1,200.00. Subsequently, the total approximate street value of the heroin seized is $10,560.

The Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team is an AST-led drug interdiction task-force staffed by Investigators and Agents from AST, Anchorage Police, the North Slope Borough Police Department, the Anchorage Airport Police Department, the Sand Point Police Department, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.