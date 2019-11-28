Man arrested for post office burglary

Bethel AST received a report from the Kipnuk Tribal Police Officer (TPO) that they arrested Byron Dock 19, of Kipnuk after he was found inside the Kipnuk Post Office on 11-18-19 at approximately 0230 hours.

Officers were on patrol when they saw the lights on in the building during the early morning hours and stopped to investigate. They found the front door forced opened and went inside to find Byron Dock attempting to hide from them inside the building. Dock was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers.

Additional investigation determined Dock forced opened three doors and a safe with a crowbar once inside the building. Several boxes of mail were also opened and scattered around. Damage to the interior of the building was estimated at over five thousand dollars.

Dock was remanded at the Kipnuk Public Safety building for Burglary 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and violating conditions of release. Dock had been on conditions of release for Burglary in the second degree prior to his arrest.