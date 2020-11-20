Troopers received a report of a juvenile possibly being kidnapped and released by Stanley Vaska, age 59 of Russian Mission on 10/24/2020 at 2142 hours. Troopers were unable to respond to Russian Mission by aircraft from Bethel or Aniak due to poor weather. On 10/31/2020, AST received a second report of Stanley Vaska attempting to grab a juvenile who was walking past his residence. On 11/1/20 the weather lifted in Aniak allowing troopers to reach Russian Mission. Subsequent investigation of the two separate incidents by Vaska lead to his arrest. Vaska was transported to YKCC in Bethel. The Bethel DAO is being consulted for additional charges.
Man arrested for kidnapping
Recent Posts
- For Sale November 20, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 8 – 13 November 20, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 12 November 20, 2020
- Connections and resources for Alaska women veterans November 20, 2020
- Man arrested for kidnapping November 20, 2020
- Legislation introduced to include Haines, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, and Tenakee under ANCSA November 20, 2020
- Gram’s Homemade Sourdough November 20, 2020
- What are Nonepileptic Seizures? November 20, 2020
- Goodbye to a raffish glacier scientist November 20, 2020
- Reverend Irvin Baxter Jr. November 20, 2020
- Marie Riley November 20, 2020
- When God Takes Off His Mask November 20, 2020
- ANHC builds traditional Dena’ina Athabascan fish drying racks November 20, 2020
- Cinnamon Overnight French Toast November 20, 2020
- Grandparents burden November 20, 2020
Be the first to comment