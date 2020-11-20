Man arrested for kidnapping

Troopers received a report of a juvenile possibly being kidnapped and released by Stanley Vaska, age 59 of Russian Mission on 10/24/2020 at 2142 hours. Troopers were unable to respond to Russian Mission by aircraft from Bethel or Aniak due to poor weather. On 10/31/2020, AST received a second report of Stanley Vaska attempting to grab a juvenile who was walking past his residence. On 11/1/20 the weather lifted in Aniak allowing troopers to reach Russian Mission. Subsequent investigation of the two separate incidents by Vaska lead to his arrest. Vaska was transported to YKCC in Bethel. The Bethel DAO is being consulted for additional charges.

