Man arrested for homicide

A man from Stony River was arrested regarding an incident involving the death of another man last month. Jason Bobby, 41, of Stony River, was arrested in Stony River following an arrest warrant with a bail amount of $250,000 being issued for Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter, Criminally Negligent Homicide, and Tampering with Evidence. The US Marshals assisted in transporting AST to Stoney River and then transporting Bobby back to Bethel where he was remanded.

On 5-2-18 at about 2350 hours AST received a report of a death in Stony River. It was reported that Deacon Evan, age 66 of Stony River, was deceased and that it was believed to be a suicide. AST from St. Mary’s and Aniak responded to Stony River on 5-3-18. Initial investigation showed that the death was suspicious in nature and further resources were requested. With the assistance of Fairbanks GIU and a Crime Scene Technician from Anchorage it was determined that the death was not a suicide and that it had been purposefully staged to appear as a suicide.

