Local star honored

Every year the Alaska Hotel and Lodging Association recognizes the best and brightest associates in their field in the hotel and lodging industry throughout Alaska. On Saturday, March 30, 2019, the industry recognized Christina Hill of the Long House Hotel in Bethel as the “Employee of the Year” in the area of “Front Desk Operations” for hotels with fewer than 150 rooms at their annual “Stars of the Industry Awards Gala”. This year’s prestigious gala was held at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage.

Christina “Tina” Hill started at the Long House Hotel in December of 2015. Although her primary duty is to operate the front desk, during her tenure, she has worked in Housekeeping, Front Desk and has assisted in the Maintenance Department. Tina was nominated as a “Star” due to her command of hotel operations, service to hotel guests and initiative to assist co-workers wherever and whenever needed. Her abilities and flexibility have been an incredible asset to the hotel, according to Don Black, General Manager.

