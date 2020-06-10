Lieb of BRHS awarded 2020 Delta Western Scholarship

by Delta Western Staff

Hayden Lieb, a graduating Senior at Bethel High School, has been awarded the 2020 Delta Western Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a deserving student based on academic performance (minimum 3.0 GPA), community involvement, extracurricular activities, awards received and financial need.

Buddy Herron, Delta Western Site Manager says, “We know that higher education is not always possible for students due to financial responsibilities. We are grateful for the opportunity to support kids in achieving their dreams and giving back to our community.”

The Delta Western Scholarship can be used toward any accredited educational institution including university, college, vocational, technical or trade school.

Hayden Lieb is on a path to create a positive influence on kids. Lieb hopes to, one day, become a high school science teacher and wrestling coach. Already an empathetic leader in the classroom, Katelyn Eisen, Lieb’s Science teacher says that “The patience he exhibits as he works with others is a pleasure to be in the presence of. His pleasant nature and openness to feedback means he is always learning and growing.”

Inspired by his parents, who are both educators, Lieb says, “Both of my parents are teachers and long time coaches at the high school. I have seen both of them help to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol, and create a sense of safety and happiness regardless of their home life. I would like to help kids in much the same way as my parents do. The desire to help and influence the next generation is the reason I want to become an educator and wrestling coach.”

This fall, Lieb plans to attend the University of Wyoming in Larmie, Wyoming to study Biology and Chemistry and to compete on the wrestling team.

The Delta Western Scholarship was presented on May 16th, 2020 during a virtual scholarship ceremony for all community awards to Bethel Regional High School students.

In 2006, Delta Western started an annual scholarship program to award a graduating senior in each of its operating communities. While the recipients are selected by a scholarship committee within each of their schools, the criteria is that qualified students are first and foremost in need of financial assistance. The school committees then evaluate the students based on academic performance (minimum 3.0 GPA), community involvement, extracurricular activities, and awards received. The scholarships can be used toward any accredited educational institution including university, college, vocational, technical or trade school.