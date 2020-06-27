Kirsten M. Kinegak-Friday

• Raised in Bethel and Chevak

• 10+ years of practicing law – including for Calista Corp

• Stanford University degree and Law Degree from UCLA

• 2015 Alaska Journal of Commerce Top Forty under 40

• Board experience includes: Alaska Native Professional Association,

Alaska Native Justice Center, Anchorage Bar Association Young Lawyers

Section, National Native American Law Students Association

• My Cup’ik and Yup’ik names are Tavarluk and Quuralria

The final deadline for your Calista Corporation proxy to be received is Monday, June 29, at 5 p.m. AKDT!

Submit your Calista Corporation proxy to be eligible for the Calista Corporation Shareholder Voting Proxy Prizes. If you vote online at www.calistavote.com by 5 p.m. AKDT on Monday, June 29, you may be eligible to win up to $5,000!*

*Please see Calista Corporation’s Annual Meeting Materials, including the Proxy Statement dated May 22, 2020, for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/KirstenforCalista