The Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak investigated the report of a residential burglary on Sean Circle on 8/20/2019, at 1418 hours. Subsequent investigation revealed that Skyler Waite, 26 years old of Kodiak, had entered the house of a family member without their permission. While inside the residence, Waite stole personal belongings, a firearm and a male Shih Tzu puppy named “Koda”. AST later located Waite and arrested her. The dog was returned to its rightful owners. Waite was transported to the Kodiak City Jail where she was remanded on two counts of Domestic Violence Burglary in the First Degree and two counts of Theft in the Second Degree. She was held without bail pending arraignment.
Kidnapped dog returned safely
