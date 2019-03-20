Iditarod XLVII special awards recipients honored at awards banquet in Nome

by the Iditarod Trail Committee

The 2019 special awards given to mushers during and after Iditarod XLVII were presented at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race awards banquet in Nome on Sunday, March 17.

The awards, in entirety, are listed below:

Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award: The Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Alaska Award is a new award for 2019 and was given tothe first musher to reach the McGrath checkpoint. The winning musher received:

• Beaver mitts made by Loretta Maillelle of McGrath

• Musher hat made by Rosalie Egrass of McGrath

Winner: Nicolas Petit

GCI Dorothy G. Page Halfway Award: Presented by GCI since 1994, the 2019 award was given to the first musher to arrive in Iditarod. The winning musher received:

• $3,000 in gold nuggets

• A commemorative trophy

Winner: Aliy Zirkle

The Lakefront Anchorage First Musher to the Yukon Award: Presented since 1983, the 2019 award was given to the first musher to the Yukon. For the 2019 race route, this award was given at the Anvik checkpoint. The winning musher received:

• A five-course, gourmet dinner prepared at the checkpoint by The Lakefront Anchorage executive chef Roberto Sidro

• $3,500 in one-dollar bills

• Bottle of Dom Pérignon

Winner: Nicolas Petit

Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award

This award has been presented by Bristol Bay Native Corporation since 2014 to the first musher to reach the Kaltag checkpoint. The winning musher received:

• A $2,000 check

• A certificate for 25 pounds of fresh-caught, Bristol Bay salmon filets

• Wood-burned art piece by Apayo Moore

Winner: Peter Kaiser

Ryan Air Gold Coast Award: The Ryan Air Gold Coast Award is another new award for 2019. It was given to the firstmusher to reach the Unalakleet checkpoint. The winning musher received:

• $1,500 in gold nuggets

• Carved ivory dog sled team made by Leonard Savage of Holy Cross

Winner: Nicolas Petit

Northrim Bank Achieve More Award: This award was first given out in 2018. Northrim Bank presented the award to the firstmusher to reach the White Mountain checkpoint. The winning musher received:

• A check for $2,500

• A one-of-a-kind print by Anchorage artist Marianne Wieland

Winner: Peter Kaiser

Rookie of the Year Award

This award has been presented since 1980 to the top-placing rookie. In 2019, the musher received:

• A $2,000 check

• A commemorative trophy

Winner: Ed Hopkins

Nome Kennel Club Fastest Time from Safety to Nome: Presented by the Nome Kennel Club since 1973, this award goes to the musher with thefastest time from the Safety checkpoint to the finish in Nome. The musher received a$500 check.

Winner: Wade Marrs

Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Official Truck Award: This award has been presented to the Iditarod champion since 1991. The musherreceived a 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 valued at $40,000.

Winner: Peter Kaiser

Matson Most Improved Musher Award

This award is presented to the musher who bettered his/her previous finish by the most places. The musher received:

• $2,000 in cash

• A commemorative trophy

Winner: Paige Drobny

Donlin Gold Sportsmanship Award: Presented since 1977 to the musher demonstrating sportsmanship, the recipient of theDonlin Gold Sportsmanship Award is chosen by fellow mushers. The winning musherreceived:

• $3,000 check

• A commemorative trophy

Winner: Mats Pettersson

Most Inspirational Musher Award: Presented since 2010 to the most inspirational musher, the recipient of the MostInspirational Musher Award is chosen by fellow mushers. The winning musher receiveda paid entry fee for the 2020 Iditarod.

Winner: Lance Mackey

Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award: The Northern Air Cargo Herbie Nayokpuk Memorial Award has been presented since2007 to the person who emulates “Herbie: The Shishmaref Cannon Ball” in his/herattitude on the trail. Race staff and officials choose the recipient. The winning musherreceived $1,049 in “pocket change” inside a Northern Air Cargo jacket.

Winner: Aaron Peck

Golden Clipboard Award: Presented since 2001 to the most outstanding checkpoint, this award is chosen by thecompeting mushers. The checkpoints earned a commemorative plaque.

• Winners: Rohn and Eagle Island

Leonhard Seppala Humanitarian Award: Presented since 1982 to a musher that demonstrates outstanding dog care whileremaining competitive throughout the race, the recipient of the Leonhard SeppalaHumanitarian Award is chosen by the veterinary team. The musher received:

• Entry fee for the 2020 Iditarod

• A commemorative trophy

Winner: Aliy Zirkle

City of Nome Lolly Medley Memorial Golden Harness Award: Presented in honor of the late Lolly Medley, a Wasilla harness maker and one of twowomen to run the second Iditarod, since in 1974. The recipient is chosen by mushersand awarded to the most outstanding lead dog. The canine athlete received anembroidered gold-colored harness.

Winner: Morrow, Peter Kaiser’s lead dog, a 7-year-old female who has led Kaiser’s team into Nome three years in a row.

Red Lantern Award: Presented since 1973, the Red Lantern Award is given to the final finisher of the IditarodTrail Sled Dog Race. The musher receives a red lantern trophy.

Winner: To be determined. The final musher had not crossed under the burled arch at the time of the awards banquet.