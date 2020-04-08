Governor calls for Alaska Day of Prayer and Hope

April 7, 2020: Today, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced April 10, 2020 as Alaska’s Day of Prayer and Hope, an interfaith day of prayer in which Alaskans are called upon to join in prayer and reflection for Alaska in the midst of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, according to one’s own consciences and religious traditions.

The Governor will host a livestream event during which he will offer a personal prayer for Alaska, ask for a moment of silence, and will be joined remotely by religious and community leaders across the State.

“In times of uncertainty, such as this global health pandemic we are fending off, prayer and hope are powerful resources that are immediately accessible to every Alaskan across every faith and religious tradition. In the past weeks and months, we have witnessed some of the greatest acts of compassion we’ve ever seen – Alaskans putting their personal wants and needs aside as we consider the most vulnerable in our state and work to slow the spread of this devastating virus,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I invite all Alaskans to join me this Friday as we come together to pray for and focus our positive wishes on Alaska, the country, and the world. I have no doubt that the people of this great state will emerge from this pandemic stronger, more compassionate, and more united than ever.”

The Governor’s Alaska Day of Prayer and Hope will be livestreamed at 2:00pm Friday, April 10th on Facebook and Vimeo.