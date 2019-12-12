25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. Furnished, washer/dryer. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (11)(11/13-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that on November 15, 2019, the City of Bethel Planning Office received an application for a Conditional Use Permit to open a Hair and Nail Salon in the residential use zone. The legal description is: Plat #71-425 Block 6 Lot 39, in the Bethel Recording District. The physical address is 258 Akiak Drive in the City Sub Division.

Land Owner: Paul & Tracey Wilbanks, P.O. Box 1763 Bethel, Alaska 99559.

Applicant: same as above.

Purpose: To open a Hair and Nail Salon in the residential use zone.

City of Bethel Contact: Ted Meyer, Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Department, phone (907)-543-5306, email: [email protected]

Time and Place: The regular scheduled meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM December 12, 2019, at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. (146)(12/4-11)