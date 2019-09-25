For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25 to 30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150. Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (17)(9/18-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. $1802/month includes city tax and heat. Furnished, washer/dryer. Available Oct. 15. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (20)(9/18-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

ALASKA COURT SYSTEM

MAGISTRATE JUDGE III

ANIAK, ALASKA

MINIMUM SALARY: $9,856.08 MINIMUM MONTHLY

CLOSING DATE: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

The Alaska Court System invites applications for a Magistrate Judge based in Aniak. The incumbent will serve as a circuit magistrate judge for the Fourth Judicial District and will periodically travel to Hooper Bay to conduct hearings and provide coverage for the Emmonak and Bethel courts.

Qualifications: Citizen of the U.S. and State of Alaska; at least 21 years old; a resident of Alaska for at least six months immediately preceding appointment; and possess a valid Alaska Driver’s License.

Preferred: Graduation from an accredited law school with a JD degree and active membership in the ABA.

Compensation: The minimum starting salary is $9,856.08 monthly. Actual starting salary will be dependent upon the qualifications and experience of the finalist.

How to Apply: For complete recruitment information, visit Workplace Alaska at http://workplace.alaska.gov. At the Job Search page select Court System from the Department Filter section. Applicants must submit a complete application through Workplace Alaska by 5:00 p.m. on the closing date. Please attach a cover letter, a writing sample not more than 10 pages in length, and a list of three professional references with current contact information.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at 907-264-8242 or by email at [email protected]. (220)(9/25)

Invitation to Bid

Native Village of Napaimute

The Native Village of Napaimute is seeking bids for the purchase one (1) Landing Craft Mechanized 8 (LCM-8), or similar type vessel, in fair or better overall condition, ITB#2019-02.

Bids must be received by the Napaimute Bethel Office at PO Box 1301 Bethel, AK 99559-1301 no later than 5:00 p.m., local time, October 12, 2019. Any proposal received later than the specified time and date will NOT be accepted or considered. No facsimile, email, or telephone proposals will be accepted. Submitted proposals shall contain all information requested and be submitted in the format shown within the solicitation document. Proposals MUST be sealed and clearly identify the name and number of the ITB on the outside of the envelope/package, as well as the Proposer’s name, address, and business affiliation (if applicable).

The full solicitation (ITB#2019-02) can be found at Napaimute’s website: http://napaimute.org/

Point-of-Contact:

Mark Leary, Director of Operations, email: [email protected]

Cell: 907.545.2877 (158)(9/18-10/9)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

We are the Chevak Traditional Council, federally recognized governing body of the Qissunamiut Tribe; Chevak Native Village. We protect the health, safety and welfare of our tribal members. Notice of a pending Cultural Adoption of minor child A.K.P.M. DOB 3/19/2018, to Dylon M. Olson. Please contact us as soon as possible concerning this cultural adoption.

Cheval Traditional Council, P.O. Box 140, Chevak AK 99563, (907) 858-7428, fax (907) 858-7812. (69)(9/25-10/9)