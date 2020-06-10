Fish Cutter

June 10, 2020 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Davida Nicholai

Nayivkuk Tessamarie Amik, age 4 of Nunakauyaq Toksook Bay, is learning to fillet herring for drying. She was watching her family working on fish and she wanted to help. This photo was taken on May 28th, 2020.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.