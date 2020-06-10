Nayivkuk Tessamarie Amik, age 4 of Nunakauyaq Toksook Bay, is learning to fillet herring for drying. She was watching her family working on fish and she wanted to help. This photo was taken on May 28th, 2020.
Fish Cutter
