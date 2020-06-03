Fatal auto accident

Alaska State Troopers in St. Mary’s received a call from the TPOs from Mountain Village on 5-27-20 at about 0619 hours, reporting a single vehicle wreck involving three occupants. Two women are seriously injured and one man is deceased. The deceased is identified as Mackenzie Mike, 20 years of age of Mountain Village. The driver of the 2005 Ford F-150 is identified as Jessica Peterson, 20 years of age of Mountain Village and the other passenger is identified as Mollie Waskey, age 20 of Mountain Village. None of the involved were wearing seatbelts. Jessica Peterson and Mollie Waskey were medevac’d to Anchorage for treatment of their injuries. They had been traveling on the road that runs between St. Mary’s and Mountain Village when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle is totaled. Next of kin have been notified. Investigation by AST is ongoing. Condolences to the Mike family.

