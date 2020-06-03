Alaska State Troopers in St. Mary’s received a call from the TPOs from Mountain Village on 5-27-20 at about 0619 hours, reporting a single vehicle wreck involving three occupants. Two women are seriously injured and one man is deceased. The deceased is identified as Mackenzie Mike, 20 years of age of Mountain Village. The driver of the 2005 Ford F-150 is identified as Jessica Peterson, 20 years of age of Mountain Village and the other passenger is identified as Mollie Waskey, age 20 of Mountain Village. None of the involved were wearing seatbelts. Jessica Peterson and Mollie Waskey were medevac’d to Anchorage for treatment of their injuries. They had been traveling on the road that runs between St. Mary’s and Mountain Village when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle is totaled. Next of kin have been notified. Investigation by AST is ongoing. Condolences to the Mike family.
Fatal auto accident
Recent Posts
- Alaska Army National Guard helps rescue injured individual near Noorvik June 3, 2020
- Fatal auto accident June 3, 2020
- For Sale June 3, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 20 – 28 June 3, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending May 28 June 3, 2020
- A prized catch June 3, 2020
- Beaver invasion on the Baldwin Peninsula June 3, 2020
- Where Were You When I Needed You? (Oops, wait a second, I didn’t need you.) June 3, 2020
- Owners of Diamond Point deny Pebble Use of Property June 3, 2020
- Legislation introduced to fund critical sanitation projects in Native Communities June 3, 2020
- Enabling June 3, 2020
- Response to Speak Your Mind, May 20th, 2020 June 3, 2020
- To the Alaskan Commercial Fishing Fleets June 3, 2020
- What’s it going to be like in 3020? June 3, 2020
- Dipnetting for Smelt June 3, 2020
Be the first to comment