Evan Ward Qirnaq Charlie, son of Michael and Ida, was born on November 16, 1999 in Bethel, Alaska. Throughout his life he lived in Bethel, Anchorage, and Kongiganak. Evan graduated from high school in May 2018 from the Galena Interior Learning Academy (GILA) in Galena, Alaska. Prior to his graduation, he obtained his Private Pilot’s license through GILA.

Evan was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, fiancé, and friend. He made many friends throughout his life. Most recently, he worked at Ravn Air and was planning on attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks to study Aviation Maintenance. He briefly pursued his Instrument Rating and Commercial Pilots license after graduating from high school. Evan was also a Bristol Bay Commercial Fisherman.

Evan loved wrestling, traveling, camping, hunting for his family, fishing, cooking, riding around with his friends, listening to music, playing his guitar, playing games, and watching his favorite episodes. He loved to make his friends and family laugh with his playful fighting and storytelling. He spent his final few months providing subsistence food for his family and helping his Grandma in Kong. Evan was very proud and eager to meet his first child due in January 2020, and began preparing for his son’s arrival by creating an organized list of baby’s needs and gathering such items.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Reverend James K. David Sr., and uncles Jr., Aataq, and Gareth David; his great-grandparents Andy Sr. and Rose Charlie, Alexander and Anastasia Isaac and Elena Phillip.

Evan is survived by his father Michael (Anna) and Mother Ida; siblings: Timika, Klaydon, Connor, Meagan, Kenneth, Andy, Jeremy, and Ryder; grandparents: Mark and Anna Charlie, and Emma David; Paternal family: Kelly, Robin (Gunner), Tonya (Denali & Israel), Mark Jr. (Kelsey), and Everett and Jennifer (Madelyn and Leland). Maternal family: Grace, Andrew, Nate, (Beth, Esmeralda), Jaylene (Ross and Kaydence), Shawn and Juanita, EmmaAnn (Justin, Michael, and Ayagina’ar), Bonnie, Cherene, Gorgeous, Toni (Brylee), Leon, and Antonio; and fiancée Kirsi Beaver.

Evan’s extended family include the Isaacs, Charlies, Phillips, and others too numerous to name.

Words of Appreciation

Bethel PD, Kehl’s Chapel Legacy Funeral Home, Bethel United Pentecostal Church, City of Bethel, Benjamin and Virginia Lozano and Family, Mianaq and Sharon Charles, Grace David and Andrew Martin, Pam and Jim Chaliak, Jones Anaver, Father Max and Matushka Feodora, Father Nick, Jake and Olga Isaac, Sub Deacon Nick and Minnie, Rod Phillip, Kongiganak Tribal Council, ONC, Puvurnaq Power Company, Qemirtalek Coast Corporation, Ravn Alaska, Carle and Bonnie David for the cross donation made by Frank Nicholai Sr. Quyana to everyone who brought food, gave grocery and generous monetary donations.

We sincerely appreciate everyone who was there to pray and sing during our difficult loss of Evan. If we forgot to express our thanks to you for your contributions, please know it was not intentional.