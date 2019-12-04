Delectable Peach Cobbler

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. I hope you all had a nice and relaxing Thanksgiving week. Leftovers are so good, even the day after Thanksgiving.

To the kitchen. Years ago Bisquick used to be a staple in most kitchens, including mine. Pancakes. Biscuits. Etc. Lots of delicious dishes.

And here is one that’s quick, easy and tasty.

Easy Peach Cobbler

1 cup Bisquick mix

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup sugar

1 can (29 oz) sliced peaches, drained

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Stir together Bisquick, milk and cinnamon in an ungreased square baking pan, 8x8x2 inches. Stir in butter until blended. Mix sugar and peaches together; spoon over batter. Bake in preheated oven 50 to 60 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Yummm! Recipe may be doubled using a 13x9x2 inch baking pan.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.