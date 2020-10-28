by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here is a good recipe from one of our B&B guests, who years ago was a speech therapist from western Montana. Linda worked in Alaska for more than 20 years. While she was at the B&B, Linda shared one of her favorite recipes with us, so hope you’ll try it. It’s good.

Cottage Cheese Pancakes

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup cottage cheese (I used small curd)

2 tablespoons whole wheat flour (plain will do in a pinch)

1 tablespoon oil

¼ cup oat bran (If you don’t have oat bran, put ¼ cup regular oatmeal in a food processor and pulse until it becomes a coarse meal.)

Mix all ingredients together. Ladle onto a hot, greased grill. Turn when sides are set. (These take a little longer per side than regular pancakes.) Makes six pancakes … or double the recipe for more. These are especially good topped with fruit or applesauce.

Thanks, Linda. Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.