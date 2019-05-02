Comforting Carrot Bread

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here is a comfort food recipe. This sweet carrot bread recipe was in the local newspaper in California back in 2007, how time flies. It is a good one. It makes one nine inch loaf or four mini-loaves, 3 x 6-inch. Yum-mm!

CARROT BREAD

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup vegetable olive oil

1 cup brown sugar

3 eggs

½ cup chopped walnuts

½ cup canned diced pineapple, drained

½ cup raisins

1 cup finely shredded carrots

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift together first five dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together oil, sugar and eggs. Stir liquid mixture into dry ingredients and mix well. Add remaining ingredients and stir again.

Grease and flour a 9-inch loaf pan or 4 mini-loaf pans. Fill the pans two-thirds full with batter. Bake for about 30 minutes for a 9-inch pan, or about 20 minutes for the mini-loaves. BUT – always give them the old toothpick test (insert toothpick in center and make sure it comes out dry) before removing from oven.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.