City of Bethel 2020 election results

The City of Bethel election votes have been tabulated – two incumbents will remain on council, and one newly elected council member will be sworn in during the next regular meeting, Tuesday October 13th.

Current Mayor Perry Barr and council member Michelle DeWitt will be joined by Rose “Sugar” Henderson as the re-elected and newly elected members of council. All three were elected to serve two-year terms ending October 2022.

It was a close race between Henderson and write-in candidate Conrad McCormick. Only 11 votes separated the two with Henderson in the lead before the 46 questioned, absentee, and special needs ballots were counted.

Absentee ballots includes in-person, by-mail, and electronically transmitted ballots.

The Canvass Board met last Thursday to review the 46 uncounted ballots and city council will be certifying the results during Tuesday’s city council meeting. Appreciation will also be given to outgoing council member Hugh Dyment who stepped in to fill an empty seat.

Voter turnout was low, only 11.72% of Bethel’s voters cast a ballot in this election. There are 4,181 registered voters in Bethel. Of the 497 total ballots issues, 490 were properly cast.

Last year voter turnout was at 33.67%. At that time there were four seats to be filled on council plus two ballot initiative propositions regarding local option.

City of Bethel Regular Election Results

October 6, 2020

Candidates Votes

Michelle DeWitt 357

Perry Barr 351

Rose “Sugar” Henderson 273

Write-In 256