Cinnamon Overnight French Toast

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. There’s a wee bit of chill in the air – brrr. Here’s my baked French toast, a dish I prepare the night before so that all I have to do is pop it in the oven in the morning. Guests at the B&B just loved it. It’s another of those easy and tasty dishes that most everyone really likes.

OVERNIGHT FRENCH TOAST

1 loaf French bread (or regular sliced bread of your choice)

12 large eggs

4 1⁄2 cups milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Butter an 11 x 15 x 4 inch baking pan. Slice French bread into 1-inch slices and fill the bottom of the baking pan with a single layer of the bread. (Note: I have used 2 layers of regular sliced white bread when French bread wasn’t available – works fine.) In a large mixing bowl, beat together eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Pour carefully over the bread. Place pan in refrigerator overnight or at least 4 hours. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 50 minutes or until sharp knife inserted in center comes out clean. (Note: Leave about 6 inches of space above top of baking pan, because this thing rises about that much depending upon the bread. It falls after it’s removed from the oven, but it looks pretty spectacular when the oven door is opened.) Let sit about 5 minutes before serving with butter and warm syrup. Yumm!

I hope you like this. Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.