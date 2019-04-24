Chefornak wins Junior High NYO title

by Tommy Wells

The Chefornak Shamans junior high NYO team took top honors at the Lower Kuskokwim School District Native Youth Olympics meet this past weekend. Coming in second were the Kipnuk Falcons.

All Stars Rex Fox of Kipnuk and Megan Hooper of Tununak both scored 68 points for their teams during the Junior High District NYO meet in Tuntutuliak. These teams were among more than a dozen middle school teams competing in the event.

Fox starred in the boys’ division, placing in the top five in eight different events, including first in four and second in three others. He won the 1-foot high kick, Alaska high kick, scissors broad jump and seal hop titles. He was second in the 1-arm reach, 2-foot high kick and kneel jump competitions. He was also fourth in the wrist carry.

Ben Wassillie of Tuntutuliak was also a two-time winner. He won the boys’ Eskimo and Indian stick pulls.

Daylon Brown of Quinhagak won the boys’ 1-arm reach crown, while Chefornak’s Jordan Lewis finished atop the 2-foot high jump and kneel jump standings. Lewis was the second highest point getter for the junior high boys. He scored 47 points, with silver medals in the 1-foot and Alaskan High Kick.

Nikki Erik won the girls’ 2-foot and kneel jump events. She was second in the 1-foot and Alaska high kicks and scissors.

Tununak’s Megan Hooper was one of the more dominant athletes in the girls’ division. She won five events and finished with 68 points. She won the 1-foot and Alaska high kick, scissors, seal hop and wrist carry, and was fifth in the kneel jump.

Kipnuk’s Dollie Martin earned the 1-arm reach title.

Eek’s Jordan Hoffman took the Eskimo stick pull title. Johnelle Smith won the Indian stick pull.