Cama-i Festival opening night video clips

March 30, 2019 Camai photos, Delta Lifestyles 0

Camai photos

Cama-i Festival opening night

March 30, 2019 Camai photos, Village Telegraph 0

by K.J. Lincoln The Cama-i Dance Festival opened tonight, Friday, March 29th, 2019 with traditional dancing featuring local, regional, and statewide groups. Cama-i Co-coordinator Linda Curda and Orutsararmiut Traditional Chief Louie Andrew gave the welcome […]

Cama-i Dance Festival 2017

February 28, 2017 Inside Bethel News Comments Off on Cama-i Dance Festival 2017

by Linda Curda “Nunaniryuum Nalliini ~The Time of Joy” This year’s Cama-i (Yup’ik for a warm welcoming hello) Dance Festival is almost here and the Bethel Council on the Arts is once again proud to […]

